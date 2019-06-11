Seattle Met's GeneroCity 2019

Event Details

Join us on Tuesday June 11th for Seattle Met’s sixth annual GENEROCITY - a night to learn and meet the non-profits that make our city the most generous on earth. This is your chance to meet 30 Seattle-based nonprofits working to make a difference both locally and globally. Become a volunteer, donate your time, or simply revel in the amazing accomplishments of your fellow Seattleites that are changing the world. Enjoy an evening full of delicious food, live entertainment, music, and mingling.

Details to Note:

Meet up to 30 nonprofits at the Living Computers: Museum + Labs. Each nonprofit has an exciting and interactive way to relay their mission to you - last year we saw a puppy kissing booth, engaging games, a mural everyone could paint on and many other things.

Attire: Business casual.

Refreshments: You can expect a variety of food and drink - delicious hors d'oeuvres and desserts, cider and beer, and more.

(Unfortunately we can't accommodate special dietary requests.)

This event is 21 and over; you must have a valid photo ID to join us. Don't forget it, you will be turned away and we will not be able to refund your ticket.

Tickets: Tickets are non-refundable, but please contact us if you would like to transfer a ticket to another name.