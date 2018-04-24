BEST OF SARASOTA 2018

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Sarasota, FL

Break out your island wear and dust off your grass skirt. It’s time for a Mai Tai and tiki torches! Join Sarasota Magazine as we celebrate our fabulous readers' picks for the best restaurants and retailers, bars, brews and views...and lots, lots more!

 

Party like a native on the tropical shores of Paradise at Selby Gardens. Sip signature cocktails and nibble on Sarasota-Manatee's best bites. Feel the Spirit of Aloha as the torch lighting ceremony kicks off a night of endless wonder ... THE BEST PARTY OF THE YEAR!

 

Dress in your fave Island Wear. Prizes will be awarded for the BEST!

 

Big Kahuna V.I.P Party         5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Tropical Tiki Extravaganza      6:00 - 8:00 p.m. 

 

KEEP CALM...AND HULA ON!

 

21+ only event

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

811 South Palm Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34236

Apr 24, 2018

Join us for the Big Kahuna V.I.P. Party, an exclusive VIP cocktail reception from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the Rain Forest! Tickets are limited so purchase now!

 

Each ticket includes a one-year subscription to Sarasota Magazine!

 

 

21+ only event

 



